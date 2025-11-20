One year later, the Brief family returns to Kfar Aza to honor Yona’s final battle

On the anniversary of their son’s death, Hazel and David Brief returned to Kfar Aza, the kibbutz where their son, Sgt. 1st Class Yona Brief, was mortally wounded on October 7 and passed away a year later.

The visit, deeply anticipated by the family, had long been postponed in the hope that Yona would recover and join them. “We came to visit him at the hospital and held hands,” Hazel recalled. “We really felt, wow, this will happen. We said, ‘Yona, we are waiting for you. We'll make the visit to Kfar Aza the moment you get well.’”

Yona’s connection to Kfar Aza was profound, his family said, tied not only to the land but to the people he fought to protect. “The connection with the land here, the blood of Yona here, with you, with the kibbutz… it’s sad, but we are a part of your kibbutz,” Hazel said. From the moment he fell in combat until his long struggle in the hospital, Yona never stopped fighting, embodying resilience and determination.

For his siblings, revisiting Yona’s room for the first time since his injury was overwhelming. The space seemed frozen in time: a calendar still open to October, laundry untouched from before the attack. “There is such a huge void, and suddenly I enter his room and I’m remembering him a bit more, feeling him a bit more,” said Micah Brief, Yona’s brother. His sister Yasmina recalled seeing his shoes, left after his amputations, a stark reminder of the gap between the life he fought to return to and the reality that followed.

For nearly 14 months, Yona fought between life and death, his family recounting moments when doctors summoned them to say goodbye. “The angel of death… he grabbed him the whole time. There was always this fear that something would happen,” Hazel said. Yet Yona held on. When he first awoke, he pointed to his prayer book, reading from the blessing of the “Resurrection of the Dead.” “He said, ‘That’s me. That’s me,’” his mother recalled. “He really got a second chance.”

Yona’s determination was not new. Just months before October 7, he had been wounded in operations at Nur Shams. Though discharged, he insisted on returning to his unit, earning a shrapnel piece as a tongue-in-cheek trophy from his comrades. “We always said within the family, ‘Finish the job,’ and he wanted to finish it,” his father, David Brief, said.

On Simchat Torah, Yona and his team were sent to Kfar Aza. Under heavy fire, he attempted to rescue two of his comrades, Maj. Ben Borenstein and Sgt. Maj. Amir Fisher. Hazel described the harrowing scene: “He ran to Ben, understood he couldn’t save Amir, and took Ben’s legs. As he started dragging him, they started shooting at him. He counted the bullets… thirteen bullets.” Remarkably, Yona survived, including a head wound, and his family preserved the bullets as a testament to his extraordinary survival.

During their return to Kfar Aza, the Brief family met with the Eylon family, whose home Yona defended. Tal Eylon, the squad commander, and Yona had never met before October 7, but their fates became inextricably linked. Hadas Eylon Karmi recalled opening a safe room to find Yona lying on the floor, wounded yet smiling. “He took the bullets for the whole squad. Thirteen bullets. He just wanted to take care of people. He really believed at that point that everything would be okay.”

The families’ bond deepened over time, marked by shared grief and acts of remembrance. On the day of Tal’s funeral, a brit milah in Yona’s family symbolized the sacred connection between the two households, Liora Eylon said. “The fact there was a brit on that day symbolizes the holy covenant between our families,” she explained.

Hazel and David Brief said the visit, though painful, was a way to honor Yona’s courage and sacrifice. “This is the beginning, but it’s also the beginning of the end, and again the beginning,” Hazel said. David Brief reflected on the broader meaning of Yona’s life and death: “Generation after generation, they rise up against us, and the Holy One saves us. Yona did not die in vain. This is the story of the people of Israel.”

The families shared a Torah dedication at the Eylon home, a moment of remembrance and connection. Even in death, Yona’s bravery and devotion continue to inspire those he protected, leaving a legacy of courage, faith, and enduring unity.