Operative killed at Shifa revealed as sibling of former Hamas leader assassinated in Dubai

In a startling revelation, Israeli defense sources have confirmed the familial connection between Faiq Mabhouh, the senior Hamas commander killed in an IDF operation at Gaza's Shifa Hospital, and his brother Mahmoud Mabhouh, who was allegedly assassinated by the Mossad in Dubai in 2010.

Mahmoud Mabhouh, a prominent figure in Hamas, was known for his involvement in logistics and weapons procurement for the organization's military wing, as well as his ties to past attacks on Israeli soldiers.

The killing of Mahmoud Mabhouh in Dubai nearly a decade ago garnered international attention when Dubai police uncovered evidence linking his assassination to the Mossad. Photographs and CCTV footage of the alleged Mossad operatives circulated widely, revealing the sophisticated nature of the operation and sparking diplomatic tensions between Israel and various countries.

Now, with the revelation of Faiq Mabhouh's familial connection to his deceased brother, the IDF's targeted operation at Shifa Hospital takes on added significance. While details surrounding the operation remain limited, the confirmation of the brothers' relationship sheds new light on the complex web of connections within Hamas's leadership structure.

The IDF and Shin Bet Internal Security Agency have yet to provide further details regarding the specific implications of Faiq Mabhouh's role within Hamas and any potential links to his brother's activities.

AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili

According to Israeli defense sources, Faiq Mabhouh's elimination was based on precise intelligence indicating his presence at Shifa Hospital. The IDF and ISA joint statement revealed that he was responsible for coordinating Hamas's security activities in Gaza, both during the recent conflict and in previous periods of tension.

The operation unfolded as Israeli forces identified Mabhouh's location within the hospital compound. Upon confrontation, Mabhouh engaged in an exchange of fire with Israeli security forces, resulting in his death. In addition, a significant cache of weapons was discovered in a nearby room, highlighting Hamas's persistent efforts to embed itself within civilian infrastructure.

The IDF and ISA stressed that the targeted operation was conducted in response to Mabhouh's active involvement in promoting terrorist activities from within the hospital premises.