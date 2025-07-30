Orthodox parties pledge support for any hostage release deal

Recommended -

Despite their recent departure from Israel's governing coalition, the Orthodox parties Shas and United Torah Judaism have publicly pledged support for any agreement aimed at securing the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

In a joint statement issued Tuesday, party leaders emphasized the religious and moral imperative to bring the captives home.

"There is no commandment in the Torah more important than the redemption of captives," they declared. "We remain fully committed to our brothers and sisters trapped in Gaza’s tunnels, both living and dead."

Shas and United Torah Judaism confirmed they would back “any proposed hostage agreement submitted to the government or Knesset” and urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to act swiftly. “Do everything possible to return the hostages to their families—all of them, without exception,” the statement read.

The announcement comes two weeks after both parties withdrew from the government over disputes related to military conscription for Orthodox Jews.

Despite their exit, neither party intends to resign from the Knesset. Shas members, for example, will continue serving on parliamentary committees.

Shas MK and former Religious Affairs Minister Michael Malchieli stressed that his party would not join the opposition, while reiterating their demand for a deal to secure the hostages’ release.

The statement underscores the high priority Orthodox parties place on the mitzvah (commandment) of redeeming captives, even amid deep political disagreements.