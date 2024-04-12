Outgoing UN coordinator urges direct IDF hotline for Gaza aid

The outgoing United Nations humanitarian coordinator, Jamie McGoldrick, is calling for a direct hotline between the UN and Israeli forces engaged in the conflict to facilitate the safe and effective delivery of aid while combating mistrust.

In a press briefing held in Geneva, McGoldrick emphasized the need for direct communication channels between humanitarian actors and those involved in the conflict, rather than relying solely on liaison bodies.

"We need to be speaking to people who are firing guns," he stressed.

Speaking from Jerusalem via video link, McGoldrick underscored the necessity for improved understanding and cooperation between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and humanitarian groups operating in Gaza.

"The IDF have never worked with humanitarian organizers before in this type of environment," he remarked, noting the prevailing mistrust and misunderstanding between the two parties.

Highlighting the critical importance of effective communication in preventing security incidents and facilitating aid delivery, McGoldrick emphasized the inadequacy of existing notification systems. "The deconfliction system and the notification system are not fit for purpose," he lamented.

McGoldrick's remarks come in the wake of a fatal attack on staff from the World Central Kitchen charity on April 1, underscoring the urgency of addressing systemic flaws in communication and coordination between humanitarian actors and Israeli forces.

"We've been asking for a couple of things since day one," McGoldrick emphasized, urging a fundamental shift in the approach to communication and collaboration between the UN and the IDF.

"We have to have a hotline and the ability to speak to them," he said.