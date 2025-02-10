Outrage in Israel after Hamas postpones hostage release indefinitely

Hamas spokesman Abu Obaida said on Monday that the terror group was postponing the next hostage release, slated for Saturday, due to Israel's alleged violations of the ceasefire agreement – leading to outrage in Israel.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said they were appealing to mediators for "rapid assistance" to find "an immediate and effective solution that will restore the implementation of the deal." Furthermore, in a statement the group called on Israel's government "to refrain from actions that jeopardize the implementation of the signed agreement and to act to continue the implementation of the agreement and return our 76 brothers and sisters."

Citing the emaciated, weak appearance of Eli Sharabi, Ohad Ben Ami, and Or Levy, who returned from captivity last Saturday, the statement said that there was "no doubt: the abductees have no time and everyone needs to get out of hell in a hurry."

Defense Minister Israel Katz slammed Hamas' announcement, dubbing it a "complete violation of the ceasefire agreement and the deal to release the hostages." He said he instructed the Israel Defense Forces to prepare for any incident, and to remain at "the highest level of alert."

He said he "instructed the IDF to prepare, at the highest level of alert, for any possible scenario in Gaza and to protect the communities. We will not allow a return to the reality of October 7."