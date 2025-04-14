Over 1,500 IDF soldiers join call to end fighting in Gaza

The protest movement initiated by the Israeli Air Force pilots last week is gaining momentum, with soldiers in the Armored Corps and Paratroopers Brigade joining 1,525 who signed a letter on Monday to urge the government to prioritize the release of hostages, even at the cost of suspending military operations.

Among the signatories is former prime minister and chief of staff Ehud Barak, as well as several high-ranking officers.

"We are soldiers who have served our country all our lives. We have driven tanks, commanded troops, and paid a heavy price," wrote Colonel Rami Matan, who coordinated the initiative. The former deputy commander of the Yiftach Brigade said "it is precisely this experience that pushes us today to call for a ceasefire. The State of Israel must bring back our young people. Every passing day adds to the suffering of families and represents a moral loss for us all."

The letter pointed out that Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir "himself has publicly acknowledged that 'all aspirations in the Gaza Strip cannot be fulfilled.' So why do we continue to sacrifice human lives for unattainable objectives? The time has come to tell the truth: prolonging the fighting does not bring us closer to victory, but delays the return of the hostages."

The letter comes amid increased tensions between the military and the protest movement demanding the hostages be released. Zamir and Air Force Commander Tomer Bar decided to dismiss dozens of pilots and crew members last week after they expressed their opposition to the continuation of the conflict. Instead of detering the protest, the dismissal has apparently produced the opposite effect. Reservist paratroopers also joined the movement.

The initiative last week sparked strong reactions in public opinion and among decision-makers. Since then, the movement has significantly expanded, with support coming from various military units, including unit 8200 as well as the Navy. Former heads of Shin Bet security agency and Mossad have also added their voices to these calls.