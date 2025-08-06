Over 25 anti-Israel protests planned across Greece this Sunday

Recommended -

More than 25 anti-Israel demonstrations are expected to take place across Greece this coming Sunday, according to a statement released today (Wednesday) by the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and the Fight Against Antisemitism.

The protests are part of an international campaign titled "Day of Action for Gaza", with events planned in both major tourist areas and several Greek islands.

The National Command Center for Monitoring and Countering Antisemitism and Delegitimization Online, operating under the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, has issued a warning about a coordinated wave of anti-Israel rallies scheduled for August 10th.

The campaign, organized by pro-Palestinian groups, accuses Israel of committing genocide and seeks to express solidarity with Palestinians by staging demonstrations at high-traffic tourist locations in Greece. The initiative also aims to challenge the perception of Greece as a welcoming destination for individuals affiliated with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Operating under the slogan "Not in Our Land – Not in Our Name", organizers are promoting local events where informational materials will be handed out. Protesters are also being encouraged to amplify the campaign’s message on social media using designated hashtags. To facilitate coordination, a dedicated Telegram channel with approximately 3,000 members has been created.

According to intelligence gathered by the operations center, demonstrations are anticipated on the islands of Rhodes, Kos, Crete, Samothrace, Andros, Lesbos, Tilos, Amorgos, Sifnos, and others. Mainland protests are also expected in central locations such as Olympia, Kiato, Edessa, and Preveza. Most events are scheduled for the afternoon and evening, taking place at key public sites including ports, town squares, and archaeological landmarks.

In response, the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and the Fight Against Antisemitism stated:

"The National Control Center continues to monitor developments and assess the campaign’s potential impact on Israeli tourists, local Jewish communities, and the international perception of the State of Israel. The ministry is coordinating with relevant authorities to ensure preparedness, oversight, and appropriate response."