Over 250 outlets participate in blackout to protest the killing of journalists in Gaza, NGO says

Over 250 media outlets from more than 70 countries are said to be participating in a coordinated global media blackout on Monday, reported Reporters Without Borders (RSF), who co-organized the event together with the global campaigning movement Avaaz and the International Federation of Journalists.

The blackout was organized in protest of the rising journalist death toll in Gaza and to demand open press access in response to more than 210 journalists reported killed since Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel and Israel's ban on foreign reporters from entering the Strip.

“At the rate journalists are being killed in Gaza by the Israeli army, there will soon be no one left to keep you informed. This isn’t just a war against Gaza; it’s a war against journalism. Journalists are being targeted, killed, and defamed. Without them, who will alert us to the famine? Who will expose war crimes? Who will show us the genocides?" wrote Thibaut Bruttin, Director of RSF, on the NGO's website press release.

"The front pages of print newspapers will be published in black with a strong written message. Television and radio stations will interrupt their programs to broadcast a joint statement. Online media outlets will black out their homepages or publish a banner as a sign of solidarity. Individual journalists have also joined the campaign and will post messages on their social media accounts," the statement read.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry (MFA) responded to the campaign, slamming the organizations for spreading Hamas's "campaign of lies" through the media.

"When 150 media outlets choose in a synchronized manner to stop reporting news, to throw values of the press and plurality of opinions into the trash, and instead publish a uniform, pre-scripted political manifesto against Israel – that tells you how great the bias against Israel is in the global media," read an X post from the ministry.

This campaign comes after Israel struck Gaza's Nasser Hospital last week, killing at least 20 people, including five journalists from Reuters, AP, and Al Jazeera, after a second strike hit rescuers arriving at the scene. The IDF had said the incident was a mistake and launched investigations, saying it was targeting a Hamas-run surveillance camera near the complex.