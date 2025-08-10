Over 400,000 reservists called to IDF as new operation expected to start

Recommended -

The government is set to approve extending the mobilization, potentially issuing up to 430,000 reserve call-ups by November 30, 2025. This move prepares for a major military operation anticipated to occupy Gaza City, expected to last at least six months according to military forecasts.

Israel’s government legal advisor, Gali Baharav-Miara, affirmed on Sunday that despite significant legal challenges, particularly regarding the unequal burden placed on different populations, there is no alternative but to continue mobilizing reservists.

This decision supports the ongoing expanded military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

In parallel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are preparing a large-scale evacuation of Gaza City’s over 800,000 residents. This process will move civilians to the Mawasi humanitarian zone over the next six weeks, ahead of ground operations expected to begin thereafter.

To support the humanitarian effort, Israel plans to increase aid deliveries significantly. Daily aid truck convoys will increase from 300 to 1,200, with intensified aerial drops and the construction of additional distribution centers.

The mobilization will start next month with the deployment of the 146th and 98th Divisions. Overall, six IDF divisions, including the 162nd, 36th, 98th, Gaza Division, 99th, and 146th, will participate in the operation. The IDF anticipates encircling Gaza City by October 2025.

If hostage negotiations do not yield results, Israeli security officials estimate the occupation could continue for at least half a year, marking a significant escalation in a conflict that has now stretched over 22 months.