Over 800,000 Palestinians flee Gaza City

More than 800,000 Palestinians have fled Gaza City in recent days, according to Israeli military estimates.

Officials say between 30,000 and 50,000 people have left the city each day over the past week, with the number of evacuees potentially reaching one million soon.

The Israeli army is preparing to expand its operations into the city center, a move already approved by senior command.

Attempts by Hamas to prevent the exodus appear to have failed. The group reportedly set up roadblocks and used threats or violence but was unable to stop civilians from moving south. “The population is moving south,” said a security source.

Israeli officials accuse Hamas of spreading “misleading accounts” of a collapsing healthcare system and widespread famine. They say an average of 350 aid trucks enter Gaza daily and that more than 20,000 tents have been delivered by international organizations. Medical services in the south, they add, are “functioning and have not collapsed.”

The relationship between Gaza’s population and Hamas remains complex. While some residents continue to express tacit support, others hold Israel responsible for worsening humanitarian conditions. At the same time, Hamas is accused of harsh methods of control, including executions, beatings, and surveillance through informant networks that suppress open dissent.

Recent weeks have also seen clashes between Hamas and influential clans in southern Gaza. Two clan leaders involved in aid distribution were reportedly killed, leaving only the Abu-Amra clan aligned with Hamas.

Despite the pressure, Hamas continues to maintain some elements of civilian governance — paying salaries, repairing infrastructure, and organizing relief. Militarily, however, its fighters are said to avoid direct confrontation with Israeli firepower, relying instead on guerrilla tactics.