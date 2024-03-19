Overnight clashes reported in Nablus, West Bank | LIVE UPDATES

The Israeli security services are said to have raided Balata camp in Nablus; heavy gunfire and IED explosions were reported

Live

The Israeli security services are said to have conducted an overnight raid of the Balata camp in Nablus, the West Bank.

Heavy gunfire and the improvised explosive device explosions were reported in the area.

Egypt convinced Hamas to continue negotiations despite the IDF operation in the Shifa hospital - The New Arab report

Biden says 'Israel has right to go after Hamas,' while opposing Rafah op

After speaking to Israel's PM, the U.S. President urged for the ceasefire and hostages deal and said Israeli team was invited to Washington 'to discuss ways to target Hamas without a major ground op'

U.S. State Secretary Blinken to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt as Washington pushes for hostages deal

The U.S. military says it destroyed Houthi missiles and drones on Monday

