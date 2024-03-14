'Overwhelming majority' of Israelis support Rafah operation, Naftali Bennett says

An “overwhelming majority” of Israelis support a Rafah operation, former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett said to CNN on Wednesday.

The interview was part of his international diplomacy push for Israel, he said on X, after appearing on a series of American news programs in recent days.

“The overwhelming majority of Israelis support the goal, and the goal is to destroy Hamas because we don’t really have any choice,” he said. “And in terms of Rafah, almost an overwhelming majority understands that we have to take Rafah if we want Hamas to go away.”

“We really have no choice,” he stressed. "If we don’t destroy them fully, they’ll reconstitute themselves."

Noting that Israel didn’t choose its neighbors, Bennett said that “nobody is going to do it for us.”

Regarding US statements on Israel's conduct of the war that have caused an impasse between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden, Bennett said the gulf can be bridged.

“We can resolve this by achieving two goals: one is to destroy Hamas and the second is to ensure that the 1 million Gaza citizens that are in Rafah are moved from Rafah before we take Rafah.” He suggested they move to the area immediately north of Khan Yunis, even though conditions there are not a “hotel”

“If we are prevented from defeating radical Islam in Gaza, you’re going to meet radical Islam again in New York,” he warned, calling the Israel-Hamas war a “litmus test” against international radical Islam.

