PA forces seen securing Gaza aid convoy- report

Some 15 aid trucks loaded with flour entered Gaza City early on Sunday, chaperoned by a group of masked gunmen believed to be the security forces of the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Saudi outlet Asharq News quoted a member of the convoy as saying "The guard unit was established with the approval of the factions and national consensus. It will protect the aid trucks from today onwards, ensuring they are not attacked or hijacked."

Israel fears that Hamas is regaining a foothold in Gaza by taking control of the humanitarian aid entering the war-ravaged enclave, amid Israeli operations to dismantle the terrorist group.

The idea of installing the comparatively moderate PA as Gaza's civilian administrator has encountered pushback from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the far-right religious members of his government, including Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich. However, it is understood that the top echelons of the IDF and the security establishment, including Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, believe it's the best available course of action.

One of Israel's immediate goals is withdrawing the IDF from the mechanisms of aid distribution, as it is widely believed that Hamas is seeking to exploit the interactions between IDF soldiers amid Palestinian civilians to ramp up the violence and put civilians in harm's way, as well as hijack aid.