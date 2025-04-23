PA President Abbas calls on Hamas to release the hostages, dubs them 'sons of dogs' | LIVE BLOG

Alarms sounded early in morning in the Haifa and Galilee areas following a missile attack from Yemen, which was successfully intercepted, with no casualties or casualties reported

Israel - Hamas War day 565: Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas placed the responsibility for Israel's "genocidal war," calling on the terror group to "release the hostages" and dubbing them "sons of dogs."

A political source said that no decision has been made in the security cabinet on bringing humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and that the IDF was instructed to deprive Hamas of control of aid in any situation that develops.

A malfunction occurred in the transmission of information from the Air Force systems. The malfunction was addressed and the alert was transmitted partially and late. As a result, the advance instructions were activated in a shorter time frame than required.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1915127424078987375

Netanyahu vows to bring back hostages & defeat Hamas at Holocaust ceremony

https://x.com/i/web/status/1915096680787062978

https://x.com/i/web/status/1915095827149722028

https://x.com/i/web/status/1915090205142392949

https://x.com/i/web/status/1915088958670639270

https://x.com/i/web/status/1915083587415613632

https://x.com/i/web/status/1915073443118121263

Muslim Brotherhood in Jordan banned after rocket plot exposed

https://x.com/i/web/status/1915055415567564931

https://x.com/i/web/status/1915049067953979681

Hamas publishes video of hostage Omri Miran, 1st sign of life since 2024

6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Istanbul, Turkey

Diver killed in shark attack identified as Barak Tzach, remains retrieved

https://x.com/i/web/status/1915028852620825077

https://x.com/i/web/status/1915027704375550065

Massive wildfires near Beit Shemesh, communities nearby evacuated

https://x.com/i/web/status/1915020337193820420

