PA President Abbas calls on Hamas to release the hostages, dubs them 'sons of dogs' | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 565: Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas placed the responsibility for Israel's "genocidal war," calling on the terror group to "release the hostages" and dubbing them "sons of dogs."

A political source said that no decision has been made in the security cabinet on bringing humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and that the IDF was instructed to deprive Hamas of control of aid in any situation that develops.

Alarms sounded early in morning in the Haifa and Galilee areas following a missile attack from Yemen. The IDF announced that it was apparently successfully intercepted, with no casualties or casualties were reported.

A malfunction occurred in the transmission of information from the Air Force systems. The malfunction was addressed and the alert was transmitted partially and late. As a result, the advance instructions were activated in a shorter time frame than required.

