Palestinian Authority vice president calls on Hamas to disarm | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 583: Hussein al-Sheikh, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas's deputy, called on Hamas to disarm in an interview given to Al Arabiya.

"Hamas should give up its weapons," he said. "The best way now It is peaceful resistance to Israel and not through weapons."

The Palestinian newspaper Al-Quds reported that US President Donald Trump is exptected to meet with Abbas in Saudi Arabia this week, alongside Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa. Citing an anonymous source, the report said that a proposal was submitted by bin Salman that was approved by Trump. "Bin Salman expects Trump's agreement to the Saudi demand for the establishment of a Palestinian state, this will be one of the greatest achievements for Saudi diplomacy," the report said.

