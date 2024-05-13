The Palestinian Authority (PA) has declined an offer from Israel to assume control of the Rafah Crossing, a crucial border point between Gaza and Egypt, according to reports from Sky News Arabic.

The decision comes amid pressure from the United States for Israel to transfer control of the crossing to the PA, a move aimed at facilitating the flow of goods and people in and out of Gaza.

Sky News Arabic revealed that the U.S. has been urging Israel to reopen the Rafah Crossing and hand over control to the Palestinian Authority. However, the PA has steadfastly rejected the proposal, insisting on broader political concessions from Israel as a precondition for assuming control.

An Arab source cited by Sky News Arabic disclosed that Israel had offered the Palestinian Authority the opportunity to manage the crossing prior to the conclusion of the recent conflict. However, the PA conditioned its acceptance on Israel's commitment to a plan leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Last week, reports emerged indicating that Majid Faraj, head of intelligence for the PA, was seeking to resume operations at the Rafah Crossing, which is currently under Israeli military control.

These efforts were rebuffed by Hussein al-Sheikh, the PA official responsible for civil affairs, who officially declared the PA's rejection of any form of guardianship over the crossing and its determination to safeguard Palestinian sovereignty.

Furthermore, Egypt has also declined to coordinate with Israel on the transfer of supplies to Gaza, adding another layer of complexity to efforts aimed at easing the humanitarian situation in the region.