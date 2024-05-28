Palestinian Islamic Jihad releases propaganda video of hostage

Palestinian Islamic Jihad has released a short propaganda video featuring hostage Alexander (Sasha) Trufanov.

The 30-second undated video shows Trufanov identifying himself and stating that he will soon discuss what has happened to him and other hostages in the Gaza Strip.

This video is part of a series of similar releases by Islamic Jihad and Hamas, both of which have previously published videos of hostages held by their organizations. Most Israeli media outlets choose not to broadcast these videos to avoid spreading terrorist propaganda.

Trufanov was kidnapped on October 7 from Kibbutz Nir Oz alongside his mother, Yelena, his grandmother, Irena, and his girlfriend, Sapir Cohen.

27a

They were all released under the terms of a temporary ceasefire agreement negotiated by Qatar and the United States. Tragically, his father, Vitaly Trufanov, was killed during the Hamas assault on the kibbutz.