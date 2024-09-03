Palestinian reportedly killed in gunfight with IDF; Israel scatters leaflets against Hamas student cell at West Bank university | LIVE BLOG
Sirens bared in northern Israel as Hezbollah continued its drone and rocket attacks against communities near the border
Israel - Hamas War day 333: Israeli forces entered the village of Idna after the terrorist attack that killed three police officers, according to Palestinian reports. The purpose was allegedly to map out the home of the perpetrator of the attack, which is slated to be destroyed in accordance with Israeli policy.
WATCH: IDF destroys major terror tunnel hiding transport rail in northern Gaza
IDF confirms mapping out home of terrorist slated for demolition
IDF kills Nukhba commander 'who drank cola' in home of murdered Israeli, in full view of his kids, on October 7