Palestinian reports claim 3 killed in IDF drone strike in southern Gaza | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 499: Palestinian reports claimed that three people were killed and three others were wounded after an IDF drone attacked a group of police officers in Rafah, the southern Gaza Strip. Another report said that an Israeli drone bombed a civilian car in Deir al-Balah in the center of Gaza. Hamas has slammed Israel for allegedly violating the fragile ceasefire agreement, one day after it released three Israeli hostages under international duress, particularly from the US, for its earlier notification that it would postpone the release.

Heavy bombs sent by US President Donald Trump arrived in Israel, after the Biden administration withheld them ahead of the IDF operations in Rafah last year.

IDF forces today identified a drone that crossed from Egyptian territory into Israeli territory, shooting it down and finding it loaded with weapons and ammunition. The confiscated weapons were transferred to the security forces

Egypt reported that 200 aid trucks, including 15 fuel trucks, entered Gaza via the Kerem Shalom and Nitzana crossings

In the West Bank, IDF troops were reportedly operating in the Nur Shams neighborhood of Tulkarm, working to demolish the home of a Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, meanwhile, is conducting a state visit to Israel before he travels to other Middle East allies. He met Prime Minister Benjamin Netayahua at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

To catch up on the updates from Saturday, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war