Palestinian reports of an IDF airstrike in Rafah | LIVE UPDATES
In addition, reports from Gaza indicate the Israeli military were surrounding an area in the north and communication services were down
Palestinian reports indicated Israel Defense Forces (IDF) activity in the northern Gaza Strip, with communication services down and the are being surrounded, as well as an airstrike in the southernmost city of Rafah.
Israeli response to Iranian attack to be 'limited in scope' - report
U.S. House speaker announces separate aid package bills will be introduced for Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan - contrary to Biden's request and senate-approved bill
Palestinian reports of an IDF airstrike in Rafah, as well as activity west of the city
Palestinian reports of IDF surrounding an area in north Gaza, alongside communication services being down
Chinese Foreign Minister says Iran exercised its right to 'self-defense' after alleged strike in Syria
Iranian official threatens to use 'weapons we have never used before' - report