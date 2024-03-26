Jordanian police repelled demonstrators trying to reach Israeli embassy in the capital Amman, arresting dozens protesting in favor of Hamas and the Palestinians, according to Reuters, as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continued its ground operation in Gaza to dismantle the terrorist organization and return hostages abducted on October 7.

