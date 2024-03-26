Palestinian reports of multiple injuries by Israeli drone strike in Jenin | LIVE UPDATES
Jordanian police repel demonstrators, arresting dozens protesting the war in Gaza, many of whom were in favor of Hamas and were marching toward Israel's embassy in Amman
Jordanian police repelled demonstrators trying to reach Israeli embassy in the capital Amman, arresting dozens protesting in favor of Hamas and the Palestinians, according to Reuters, as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continued its ground operation in Gaza to dismantle the terrorist organization and return hostages abducted on October 7.
Palestinian Red Cross says multiple injuries in an Israeli drone strike in the Jenin Camp in the West Bank
IDF confirms strike in south Lebanon killing several terrorists, one of whom was central in planning attacks on Israel
Palestinian reports of IDF activity outside Nasser hospital
Initial reports of an Israeli attack in south Lebanon with multiple dead