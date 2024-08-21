Palestinian terrorist Khalil Al-Maqdah killed in IDF airstrike in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday confirmed that an airstrike in the southern Lebanese city of Sidon killed Khalil Hussein Khalil al-Maqdah, identified as a terrorist in the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the military wing of Fatah.

Al-Mayadeen, a Hezbollah-linked news outlet, quoted a Palestinian source as saying that the raid that targeted the city of Sidon in southern Lebanon resulted in the death of Al-Maqdah, the brother of Fatah General Munir Al-Maqdah.

Later, the military wing of the Fatah movement mourned the death, saying he was killed "while performing his struggling duty within the battle of Al-Aqsa Flood," the name they call the war sparked by the October 7 massacre in Israel. He had a "central role in supporting the Palestinian people and their resistance." The statement also noted that he had been working to support the Palestinian cells against Israel for years in the West Bank.

Munir al-Maqdah told Al-Mayadeen that his brother was a senior leader in the Fatah movement and part of its military wing.

Al-Maqdah was killed in a drone strike that targeted his car in the city of Sidon in southern Lebanon, near the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp. A Hezbollah member was also killed earlier today in the Bayt Lif area. These targeted killings come hours after Israeli air raids targeted eastern Lebanon at dawn.