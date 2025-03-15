Palestinians report 9 dead as IDF strikes drone-operating terror squad in northern Gaza

Israel Defense Forces spokesperson confirmed on Saturday that strike targeting a Gazan terror squad in Beit Lahiya; Palestinian sources claimed that at least nine people were killed in the strikes.

The IDF's statement says the incident started with the identification of “two terrorists operating a drone that posed a threat to IDF troops in the area."

Following the elimination of the two jihadists were targeted in a precision strike, “several other terrorists gathered up the drone operating equipment and entered a vehicle," according to the IDF.

The remainder of the terror squad was then targeted by an additional strike.