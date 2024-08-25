Paratrooper Amit Tsadikov killed fighting in Gaza
A combat engineer from the 401st Brigade was also seriously wounded in combat in southern Gaza
1 min read
The Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday that First Sergeant Amit Tsadikov, a paratrooper from the 202nd Battalion, was killed fighting in the Gaza Strip.
A 20-year-old from the central Israeli town of Beit Dagan, he is the 700th soldier killed in action since the start of the war on October 7.
In addition, a combat engineer from the 601st Battalion of the 401st Brigade was wounded.
