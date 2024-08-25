Paratrooper Amit Tsadikov killed fighting in Gaza

A combat engineer from the 401st Brigade was also seriously wounded in combat in southern Gaza

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
 ■ 
First Sergeant Amit Tsadikov, who was killed fighting in the Gaza Strip
First Sergeant Amit Tsadikov, who was killed fighting in the Gaza StripIDF spokesperson's unit

The Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday that First Sergeant Amit Tsadikov, a paratrooper from the 202nd Battalion, was killed fighting in the Gaza Strip.

A 20-year-old from the central Israeli town of Beit Dagan, he is the 700th soldier killed in action since the start of the war on October 7.

In addition, a combat engineer from the 601st Battalion of the 401st Brigade was wounded.

This article received 1 comments

Comments