Israel has initiated an international campaign aimed at raising awareness about the hostages still being held captive by Hamas in Gaza.

Through a series of poignant video clips, reminiscent of the biblical narrative of the Israelites' exodus from Egypt, the campaign seeks to remind the world of the individuals who remain in captivity, separated from their families.

Scheduled to coincide with the start of the Passover holiday, the televised campaign will be broadcast across North America on smart TVs and premier digital platforms. The initiative, a joint effort between the national advocacy network and the Hostages' Families Headquarters, marks the first time such collaboration has taken place on an international scale.

Headquarters for Families of Hostages and Missing Persons

The campaign features five distinct videos, each showcasing familial photos from the previous year's Seder night, where captives are seen celebrating with their loved ones. In a poignant visual representation, the figures of the captives gradually vanish from these images, leaving behind empty spaces once filled with joy and laughter.

With a total of 25 individuals highlighted across the videos, the campaign aims to draw attention to the human cost of captivity and the anguish experienced by the families left behind. The videos will be promoted across top news websites in the United States and through connected television (CTV) streaming services, with an expected reach of tens of millions of viewers.

Accompanying the visuals is a heartfelt plea: "Let our people go, Bring them home now." These words echo the sentiments of Shai Binyamin, daughter of Ron Binyamin, one of the hostages. Reflecting on the upcoming Passover holiday, Shai shares her family's pain and longing for her father's return.

"Passover was always a holiday of family for me," she says, "but this year we cannot rejoice. How can we sit at the holiday table when my family is broken? How can we read the Haggadah when 133 captives are not free?"