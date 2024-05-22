Pentagon: Aid has not been successfully delivered to Gazans in need

The Pentagon has confirmed that none of the 569 tons of humanitarian aid that recently arrived at a U.S.-built pier in the Gaza Strip has been formally distributed.

According to a Defense Department spokesperson, although some of the aid has been transported to warehouses, the distribution efforts have been severely hampered by crowds of desperate Palestinians intercepting the trucks once they leave the loading area.

Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder addressed the issue during a press briefing, responding to questions about the status of the aid deliveries.

"I don’t believe so," he said when asked if any of the aid had been successfully delivered to those in need.

Ryder emphasized the logistical and security challenges involved, noting, "We fully appreciate and recognize that land routes are the optimal way to get aid. It’s also important to remember that this is a combat zone and that it is a complex operation."

Despite the construction of the pier to facilitate aid entry, the volatile situation on the ground has made it challenging to ensure that assistance reaches the intended recipients.