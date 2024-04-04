IDF reports ongoing operations in Khan Yunis | LIVE UPDATES
Pentagon chief Austin told Israel's Defense Minister Gallant that the incident with WCK convoy ‘reinforced’ U.S. concerns over Rafah operation
The United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called for immediate "concrete steps to protect aid workers and Palestinian civilians in Gaza after repeated coordination failures with foreign aid groups," said the readout of his phone conversation with Israel's Minister Yoav Gallant.
The Pentagon chief also urged for a "swift and transparent investigation" of the strike on the World Central Kitchen (WCK) convoy in Gaza that killed seven aid workers. "This tragedy makes it more difficult to flood the zone with humanitarian assistance, as Israeli officials have stated they seek to do."
“Secretary Austin stated that this tragedy reinforced the expressed concern over a potential Israeli military operation in Rafah, specifically focusing on the need to ensure the evacuation of Palestinian civilians and the flow of humanitarian aid,” added the readout.
The U.S. Defense Secretary is said to have reiterated the "U.S. support for Israel’s defense against a range of regional threats" as well as his call for "a rapid increase of aid coming through all crossings in the coming days, particularly to communities in northern Gaza that are at risk of famine.”
Rocket alert sirens sounded around 1:00 a.m. (local time) in the Golan Heights. Two rockets are said to have fallen in the open area.
'We are preparing, but there's no hysteria' Israeli official tells i24NEWS on possibility of Iranian attack
IDF reports ongoing operations in Khan Yunis
In the Al Amal area of Khan Yunis, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are said to have killed terrorists and located weaponry.
The Israeli troops also continued operations in the area of ‘Abasan al Jadida in Khan Yunis. According to the statement, over the past day, the IDF struck terrorist infrastructures and killed terrorists using tank fire.
Israel's Defense Ministry releases statement following Austin-Gallant call
Israel will share results of "thorough" investigation into strike on the WCK convoy with its allies, read the statement. Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also reported that Israel is assessing measures in place "in order to expand the influx and distribution of aid in Gaza."
The parties are said to have discussed the general development in Israel's fight against Hamas as well as the threat posed by Iran and its proxies.
U.S. says it could consider lifting terrorist designation on Houthis as diplomatic strategy as hostilities in the Red Sea region continue
The U.S. military reported destroying "one inbound anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) and two unmanned aerial systems (UAS) launched by Houthis."
The U.S. military reports joint airdrop of humanitarian aid in northern Gaza with Jordanian Air Forces
"The combined joint operation included Jordanian provided food and three U.S. Air Force C-130 aircraft. The U.S. C-130s dropped over 38,000 meal equivalents, providing life-saving humanitarian assistance in Northern Gaza," read the U.S. Central Command post on X (formerly Twitter).
