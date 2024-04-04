The United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called for immediate "concrete steps to protect aid workers and Palestinian civilians in Gaza after repeated coordination failures with foreign aid groups," said the readout of his phone conversation with Israel's Minister Yoav Gallant.

The Pentagon chief also urged for a "swift and transparent investigation" of the strike on the World Central Kitchen (WCK) convoy in Gaza that killed seven aid workers. "This tragedy makes it more difficult to flood the zone with humanitarian assistance, as Israeli officials have stated they seek to do."

AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana

“Secretary Austin stated that this tragedy reinforced the expressed concern over a potential Israeli military operation in Rafah, specifically focusing on the need to ensure the evacuation of Palestinian civilians and the flow of humanitarian aid,” added the readout.

The U.S. Defense Secretary is said to have reiterated the "U.S. support for Israel’s defense against a range of regional threats" as well as his call for "a rapid increase of aid coming through all crossings in the coming days, particularly to communities in northern Gaza that are at risk of famine.”

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Rocket alert sirens sounded around 1:00 a.m. (local time) in the Golan Heights. Two rockets are said to have fallen in the open area.

