PIJ publishes warfare video of Gaza hostage Alexander Troufanov

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a Gazan terrorist group, released another psychological warfare video of hostage Alexander Troufanov, 28, a Russian-Israeli dual national.

In the video, he says that he is doing well. Troufanov is believed to pronounce the text possibly wirtten by the terrorists. The hostage criticizes Israel's Prime Minister and the government.

The video appears to have been films in the last few weeks as the hostage refers to Israel's ban of Al Jazeera on May 5.

Troufnov appeared in the previous propaganda video the terrorist group released earlier on Tuesday.

He was taken hostage along with three members of his family - his grandmother Irena Tati, mother Yelena and his girlfriend Sapir Cohen - from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7. Alexander's father Vitaly Troufanov was killed on the same day.

Yelena Troufanova, 50, and Irena Tati, 73, were released by Hamas on November 29 at the request of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

