PIJ releases video of hostage Rom Braslavski 'filmed before contact was lost with captors'

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad group on Thursday posted a video showing hostage Rom Braslavski, claiming it was filmed two days before his captors lost contact with him earlier this month.

His mother Tami said she demanded to have "a meeting right now, with the prime minister, defense minister and the IDF chief of general staff. They haven't even picked up the phone to me."

Last week, PIJ announced that it had lost contact with the group, allegedly after the IDF reached the area where he was being held.

"I know how many times he was struck by his captors, because Rom does not cry," his mother added. "He looks emaciated; all of his bones are sticking out."