PIJ terrorists expose organizations' lies during IDF interrogations

In a recent operation conducted by the IDF and the Israel Security Agency (ISA) at Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip, over 500 terrorist operatives linked to various terrorist organizations were apprehended.

Among those detained was Tariq Salami Otha Abu Shlouf, the spokesperson for the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization's Political Bureau in Gaza.

The interrogation of Tariq shed light on the manipulation of media narratives by terrorist groups, with a focus on fabricating false stories to deceive both Arabic and international media outlets.

Tariq disclosed details of how terrorist organizations exploit hospitals in Gaza for their operations, including using medical facilities and equipment for terrorist purposes. He admitted to inciting terror and propaganda activities from within Shifa Hospital, as well as utilizing ambulances to transport senior operatives of terrorist organizations.

Ismail Zanoun/AFP

Most notably, Tariq confessed that the explosion at Al-Ahli Al-Ma'mdani Hospital, initially blamed on Israel, was actually caused by an Islamic Jihad rocket. This revelation exposes the deliberate deception employed by terrorist groups to shift blame onto Israel for their own actions.