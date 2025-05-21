PM Netanyahu: There are definitively 20 living hostages in Gaza

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a press conference Wednesday evening from his office in Jerusalem, addressing key security issues, the status of hostage negotiations, and regional diplomacy.

It marked his first press appearance since testifying in the Case 1000 corruption trial.

Netanyahu said Israel is “ready for the possibility of a temporary ceasefire” as talks in Doha, Qatar remain stalled. He confirmed that Israeli authorities believe there are “definitely 20 living hostages.”

Addressing ongoing nuclear negotiations with Iran, the Prime Minister stated: “We are in constant contact with the United States. If there is an agreement that prevents Iran from enriching uranium—we will welcome it.”

Netanyahu also introduced a new humanitarian aid distribution mechanism, developed in coordination with the U.S. The plan will unfold in three phases: the immediate delivery of basic food supplies, the establishment of food distribution points run by American companies, and eventually the creation of a "sterile" zone where civilians can be relocated once the area is secured.

He further emphasized that Palestinians in Gaza who wish to leave the Strip will be permitted to do so.

Setting out his "clear" conditions for ending the war, Netanyahu said: “All abductees must return, Hamas must disarm, its leadership must be eliminated, Gaza must be fully demilitarized, and we will implement the Trump Plan.”

During the press conference, Netanyahu also answered questions from journalists, covering a range of issues from military operations to prospects for a hostage release deal.