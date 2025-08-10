PM Netanyahu to hold press conference with international media

Recommended -

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to address the international media in Jerusalem this afternoon at 4:30 p.m. local time (13:30 GMT; 14:30 BST).

The press conference comes amid growing international scrutiny following the Israeli security cabinet’s controversial decision last Friday to intensify its military operations and take full control of Gaza City.

Netanyahu is expected to face questions about the expansion of the assault on Gaza, a move that reportedly goes against the advice of the Israeli military.

Critics have warned that the escalation could put hostages held by Hamas at greater risk and lead to increased civilian casualties. Hamas has responded by threatening “fierce resistance” against the offensive.

The press event will take place at the Prime Minister’s office in Jerusalem and will be broadcast live. Later this evening, Netanyahu is also set to hold a separate press conference in Hebrew for local media.

