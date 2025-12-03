The Prime Minister's Office made an official announcement Wednesday morning that the findings returned from Gaza on Tuesday do not belong to either of the remaining deceased hostages and that the families of the hostages have been notified.

On Tuesday, Israel announced it was preparing to receive findings transferred from the Gaza Strip by the Red Cross, with officials confirming the material would be sent to the National Institute of Forensic Medicine for examination.

Later that day, it was reported that initial findings 'highly' indicate remains recovered in the afternoon do not belong to either of the two remaining deceased hostages held in the Strip.

