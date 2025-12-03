Hamas and PIJ reportedly retrieve the body of a hostage in northern Gaza | LIVE BLOG
Israel announces Rafah crossing will open in coming days for the exit of residents from the Gaza Strip to Egypt
The Prime Minister's Office made an official announcement Wednesday morning that the findings returned from Gaza on Tuesday do not belong to either of the remaining deceased hostages and that the families of the hostages have been notified.
On Tuesday, Israel announced it was preparing to receive findings transferred from the Gaza Strip by the Red Cross, with officials confirming the material would be sent to the National Institute of Forensic Medicine for examination.
Later that day, it was reported that initial findings 'highly' indicate remains recovered in the afternoon do not belong to either of the two remaining deceased hostages held in the Strip.
🔴 Hamas says the handover of a hostage body to the Red Cross will take place at 5 pm local time
🔴 Hamas and PIJ reportedly retrieve the body of a hostage in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza
🔴 Netanyahu confirms sending a representative to a meeting with Lebanese officials, ‘an attempt to create economic cooperation basis'
🔴 Israel announces Rafah crossing will open in coming days for the exit of residents from the Gaza Strip to Egypt
The crossing will be operated by the EU with officials from the Palestinian Authority, despite statements by the government that the PA will not operate in Gaza.
UN calls on Israel to withdraw from the Golan Heights amid rising tension with Hezbollah in Lebanon threatening attacks along its northern border
https://x.com/i/web/status/1995985100379500639
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
🔴 Israel, Lebanon appoint civilian delegations for Wednesday's ceasefire monitoring mechanism meeting under US pressure
Netanyahu's trip to meet Trump in the US is pushed to December 28-31
https://x.com/i/web/status/1995968527124365575
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
🔴 PM Office announces the findings returned from Gaza on Tuesday do not belong to either of the remaining deceased hostages
Syrian Interior Ministry thwards a shipment of landmines destined for Hezbollah in Lebanon
https://x.com/i/web/status/1995970497990066454
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .