Police raid Al Jazeera Jerusalem offices following cabinet decision

In a move following the israeli Cabinet's unanimous vote to close Al Jazeera in Israel, police conducted a raid on the Qatari organization's offices located at Jerusalem's Ambassador Hotel on Sunday afternoon.

Last week, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara authorized bringing the issue of closing Al Jazeera's channels in Israel to a vote, setting the stage for today's enforcement action.

The decrees presented for approval encompass instructions to cease the broadcast of Al Jazeera's Arabic and English channels through content providers in Israel, shutter its offices, and block access to its websites. Additionally, Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi has ordered the confiscation of the network's broadcasting equipment.

While Attorney General Baharav-Miara acknowledged significant legal hurdles regarding the closure without affording Al Jazeera a right to a hearing, she did not assert that such obstacles constituted a legal impediment to signing the decrees.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in response to Sunday's vote, emphasized the government's unified stance on the matter.

"The government under my leadership has decided unanimously: The Al Jazeera incitement channel will be closed in Israel. Thank you to Minister Shlomo Karhi," he stated.

Kamran Jebreili / File / AP

Minister Karhi, after signing the closure order, emphasized the necessity of the action. "Too much time has passed with too many unnecessary legal hurdles for us to be finally able to stop Al Jazeera's well-oiled incitement machine that harms the security of the country," Karhi remarked.

As per the closure order, Al Jazeera's local bureau will be shuttered, its Arabic and English broadcasts terminated from streaming platforms, and access to its website blocked within Israel.