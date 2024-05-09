In a tense standoff near Mitzpe Ramon, police deployed water cannons against activists who were blocking aid trucks destined for the Gaza Strip.

The activists, affiliated with the Tzav 9 movement, aimed to halt the delivery of supplies to Gaza, citing concerns about aiding Hamas terrorists.

Since early Thursday, over 100 activists from the Tzav 9 movement had obstructed aid trucks en route to Gaza, with the blockade continuing into the afternoon.

Mitzpe Ramon Council Chairman Elia Winter joined the activists, expressing outrage over the prospect of providing assistance to groups he deemed as "terrorists."

Authorities intervened as the situation escalated, resulting in the arrest of at least 20 activists. Despite police efforts, a significant number of protesters persisted in blocking the trucks, prompting the use of water cannons to disperse the crowd.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1788533328586350960 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Tzav 9 movement issued a statement condemning what they perceived as unwarranted support for Hamas. They asserted that diverting resources to aid Hamas was unacceptable, especially given ongoing tensions and security threats posed by the group.

Yossi Aloni/Flash90

The activists' blockade near Mitzpe Ramon followed similar actions at the Rabin crossing near Eilat the previous night. Israel had rerouted aid shipments through alternative routes due to previous blockades, including transportation via Jordan through the Rabin Crossing.

Families of hostages and victims of terrorism, along with residents of Eilat, participated in the blockade efforts.