Pope condemns forced displacement in Gaza, calls for end to violence

Pope Leo XIV delivered one of his strongest appeals yet for peace in Gaza on Sunday, denouncing the forced displacement of civilians and warning that a future built on violence and revenge cannot endure.

Speaking to thousands gathered in St. Peter’s Square for his weekly Angelus prayer, the pontiff said he stood in solidarity with Christians in the Holy Land and with all those suffering under Israel’s military campaign in Gaza’s largest city.

“Alongside the pastors of the churches in the Holy Land, I repeat that there is no future based on violence, forced exile, or revenge,” he told the faithful, drawing sustained applause. “Peoples need peace. Those who truly love them work for peace.”

The pope’s advocacy has grown sharper in recent months, especially after an Israeli airstrike in July hit Gaza’s only Catholic church. On Sunday, he again referred to Gaza as a “martyred land,” mentioning his concern for the enclave’s civilian population after nearly two years of war.

Addressing Catholic associations in the crowd carrying banners demanding “peace for Gaza,” Pope Leo praised grassroots initiatives within the Church to support families trapped by the conflict. He urged world leaders to reject the “logic of reprisals” and instead pursue reconciliation, dialogue, and humanitarian relief.

“The international community must not tire of seeking a just and lasting solution,” he said. “Only through peace can the suffering of these innocent people finally end.”

His remarks come as Israel presses its offensive against Hamas in Gaza, amid mounting international criticism over the scale of civilian casualties and displacement.