Preliminary probe into UNRWA pushes back at Israel's allegations

The United Nations (UN) on Wednesday said it received the interim report investigating Israel's allegations regarding the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and Hamas links and its staff's participation in the October 7 attack.

The review found that “the UNRWA has in place a significant number of mechanisms and procedures to ensure compliance with the Humanitarian Principle of neutrality,” the UN said in a press release.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

UNRWA “has also identified critical areas that still need to be addressed,” added the report.

The group is said to soon develop specific and realistic recommendations to address the said problems to strengthen and improve the agency, according to the UN news website. The final version of the report will be published on April 20.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1770389996135911451 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Earlier in February, António Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, appointed a special group to investigate the UNRWA activities. It is led by a former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, assisted by three independent research organizations from Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie

Read more stories like this >>

• Protesters rally outside UNRWA in Jerusalem, accusing agency of terrorism >>

• Israel denies claims UNRWA chief rejected from entering Gaza - report >>

• UNRWA report says Israel coerced some staffers to falsely admit Hamas links >>