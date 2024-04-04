Following a petition to the High Court of Justice by the "Promoting a Fair Society" association, the contents of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's diary from October 7 was revealed - the day on which Hamas terrorists invaded the south of the country.

It is still unknown what the premier did at 7:00 A.M. that Saturday — half an hour after the surprise attack — as security intelligence blacked out the information.

However, at 8:00 A.M. Netanyahu traveled from Jerusalem to military headquarters in Tel Aviv, where he held a phone call with the Dutch Prime Minister at 10:30 A.M.

At 11:00 A.M. the prime minister gave a statement to the media in which he announced the country was officially at war. At 12:30 P.M. he had a meeting in Tel Aviv with the Finance Minister, the Foreign Affairs Minister, the National Security Minister, the Minister of Housing, and the Minister for Strategic Affairs.

Marc Israel Sellem/POOL

At 3:15 P.M., Netanyahu had another phone call, this time with French President Emmanuel Macron, and at 4:30 P.M. a telephone conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden.

At 5:00 P.M. the Prime Minister met with Opposition Leader Yair Lapid at his office in Tel Aviv, and at 6:00 P.M. a government meeting was held.

After the end of the Sabbath, at 8:30 P.M. Netanyahu delivered an official announcement to the media. According to the daily schedule, he finished his work day at 3:15 am.