Pro-Iranian militias in Iraq claim to launch drones at northern Israel | LIVE UPDATES
A suspicious aerial target overnight crosses from the Red Sea area into the southern Israeli territory and falls in an open area near Eilat, according to the IDF
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) disclosed a suspicious aerial target overnight crossed into Israeli territory from the Red Sea area but fell in an open area near Eilat. Meanwhile, pro-Iranian militias in Iraq claimed responsibility for launching drones toward the Golan Heights in the north.
Shifa hospital raid: Over 80 arrested so far as IDF targets senior Hamas officials in specific locations
Exclusive: Israeli officials downplay prospect of a new hostage release deal during latest Qatar negotiations
IDF operating again at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza, based on intelligence of senior Hamas presence
Pro-Iranian militias in Iraq claim responsibility for launching drones towards northern Israeli 'air force base in the Golan Heights'
Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities
Suspicious aerial target crosses into Israeli territory, falls in open area near Eilat, according to IDF it was monitored the entire time