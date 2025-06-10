Progress reported in ceasefire talks with Hamas, Qatar waiting for response

Progress has been made in the ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas, according to an Israeli official speaking to i24NEWS on Tuesday, following Monday night's cabinet meeting convened by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"There is a chance of progress," he said. "There are changes and there are discussions." Qatar is awaiting an updated response from Hamas to the plan submitted by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, which mediators believe could produce some sort of breakthrough, the source said.

Hamas previously sent revisions to Witkoff's plan, an act slammed by both Israel and US officials, which stipulated a 60-day ceasefire and the release of 10 hostages. The terror group seeks American guarantees for a long-term ceasefire, although it appears pressure by Israel, coupled with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation distributing aid to civilians and the emergence of militias rivaling the terror group, have led Hamas to soften its stance.