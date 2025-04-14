Proposed ceasefire to include release of US-Israeli hostages, information on all captives - reports | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 556: Hamas is preparing for an agreement to release prisoners in two stages according to timetables to be determined in advance, a report in Al Arabiya said.

A report in Al Araby al-Jadeed said that the Egyptian proposal would have Hamas release nine living hostages, including American-Israeli IDF soldier Edan Alexander, as well as the bodies of three American-Israelis. In exchange, Israel will release 300 Palestinian prisoners, including 150 serving life sentences, and another 2,200 prisoners taken from Gaza since the fighting began. The ceasefire will extend for 70 days, during which negotiations will be re-established for the transition to the second phase, allowing the entry of aid and fuel, opening the crossings, and providing full information about the fate of the remaining captives.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum released a statement criticizing the ceasefire deals if the hostage release is to be carried out in stages, stressing the importance of releasing all of them as soon as possible.

The Foreign Ministry responded to Germany's criticism of damage caused to a hospital in the Gaza Strip, noting that Israel expects a clear and firm condemnation of Hamas' use of hospitals.

