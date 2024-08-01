Protest kick off for return of hostages, ceasefire deal

Marking 300 days since October 7, a massive rally is planned in Hostages Square, with some of Israeli's premier musical artists set to perform.

The Hostage Families Forum called for Israelis to "stop everything and come to shout along with the kidnapped families: 'Enough! We must close a deal!'"

Throughout the day, volunteers from north to south placed chairs with pictures of the kidnapped - in trains, places for leisure, street benches, and offices.

El Al arlines lit up its flights in yellow, with a special announcement expressing solidarity and support for the abductees and their families on flights. In addition, in a show of solidarity with the captives and their family members, dozens of prominent, iconic buildings across the country will be lit up in yellow. Some will also display banners marking 300 days in captivity. Among the buildings are Tel Aviv's Azrieli towers, the Chords Bridge in Jerusalem, Strauss and Bezeq company buildings, the Sodastream factory in the Negev, Ze'ev Jabotinsky Bridge, Dizengoff Center, HP offices, Teva factories, and more.

Hundreds of Kibbutz Be'eri members gathered in the event hall at the Dead Sea's David Hotel, where they have been living for 300 days, shouting the names of their loved ones who were taken from the kibbutz on October 7 and waving signs with their pictures. Be'eri residents vowed that not be rebuilt.