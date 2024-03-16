Protesters dispersed in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv amid demands for hostage deal and early elections

Protests erupted in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv on Saturday evening as demonstrators blocked major roads, demanding action on two fronts: the release of hostages held in Gaza and the call for early elections.

The gatherings, marked by tension and clashes with law enforcement, underscored growing frustration with the government's handling of security issues and political stagnation.

In Jerusalem, police forcibly removed dozens of protesters who had blocked the Paris Square intersection, chanting slogans demanding a resolution to the hostage crisis. As tensions escalated, law enforcement struggled to maintain order, resorting to physical force to clear the roadway. Journalists covering the scene were also forcefully directed away from the area.

Meanwhile, in Tel Aviv, protesters took to the Ayalon Highway, obstructing traffic and amplifying calls for the release of hostages and early elections. Mounted police and water cannons were deployed to disperse the crowds, leading to skirmishes between demonstrators and law enforcement. Despite efforts to control the situation, protesters managed to occupy sections of the highway, disrupting traffic flow.

The protests in both cities saw a convergence of demands, with demonstrators linking calls for political change with demands for a resolution to the ongoing hostage crisis. Organizers and speakers at the demonstrations urged the government to heed the public's grievances and take decisive action.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Outside the President's Residence in Jerusalem, hundreds of protesters gathered for the tenth consecutive week, demanding new elections and criticizing the government's handling of various issues. Speakers at the rally condemned the government's policies and called for accountability, highlighting the need for change in leadership.

Among the speakers was Ultra-Orthodox Rabbi Bezalel Cohen, who called for Haredi communities to support efforts to defend the country and its people. His remarks followed recent controversies over the government's approach to Haredi enlistment in the military.