Protesters block major highways as day of nationwide demonstrations begins | LIVE BLOG
Hostage families launch another day of major demonstrations marking 690 days since Oct 7: 'Today Israel stands together, by our side, by the side of our loved ones'
Recommended -
Day 690 of the Israel-Hamas war
To catch up on the updates from Monday, CLICK HERE
For more stories and in-depth analysis on the Israel-Hamas war
Minister of Defense Israel Katz says Israel will not withdraw forces from Mount Hermon:
The IDF will remain on the summit of Mount Hermon and in the security zone necessary to protect the Golan and Galilee communities from threats posed by the Syrian past as the main lesson from the events of October 7.
We will also continue to protect the Druze in Syria.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1960209399340757287
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Australia expels Iranian ambassador after discovering it was behind multiple antisemitic attacks on its soil
Australia suspended operations at its embassy in Tehran and expelled its Iranian ambassador on Tuesday after the Australian Security Intelligence Organization (ASIO) revealed Tehran had been behind at least two antisemitic attacks. Read more
https://x.com/i/web/status/1960239265427624022
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
IDF announces COGAT Humanitarian Aid Data and Efforts from August 25:
"More than 320 humanitarian aid trucks entered Gaza through the Kerem Shalom and Zikim crossings.
Additionally, 330 trucks were collected and distributed by the UN and international organizations, while the contents of several hundred more remain on the Gazan side of the crossings, awaiting collection.
We have facilitated the entry of tankers of UN fuel for the operation of essential humanitarian systems.
In addition, 116 pallets of aid were airdropped in cooperation with various countries.
We will continue expanding our efforts to facilitate humanitarian aid for the civilian population of Gaza."
Police Report: Jerusalem resident arrested on suspicion of spraying graffiti in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the Old City
Israeli police received a report of a suspicious individual entering the Old City of Jerusalem, who they found near the Church of the Holy Sepulchre with a spray paint bottle.
During searches at the site, officers discovered graffiti inside the church reading, “There is a Holocaust in Gaza.” Officers arrested the suspect, a 27-year-old Jerusalem resident, and transferred him to the station for further questioning.
According to police investigation, the same suspect sprayed similar graffiti on the Western Wall and several other locations just two weeks ago. He was arrested by police at the time and later released by the court under restrictive conditions.
Today, following his arrest, the suspect will be brought to court, where police will request to extend his detention. The investigation is ongoing.
Protesters block Ayalon highway as day of major planned national demonstrations begins
The Hostage Families Forum marks 690 days since October 7 and the abduction of the Israeli hostages to Gaza with another day of nationwide protests, "Israel Stands Together," calling for the return of the hostages and an end to the war.
Planned schedule:
7:00-10:00 AM Protest actions at nationwide intersections
10:00 AM Opening of "The Hunger Installation" - a set table at Hostages Square with community participation
10:00 AM Mothers and strollers gathering at the installation table in the square
12:00 PM Security forces gathering in the square
2:00 PM *Holocaust survivors gathering in the square
4:00 PM Families and returnees gathering at the installation
3:00-6:00 PM Massive convoys nationwide
4:00 PM Opening of captivity survivors' art exhibition at Hostages Square
5:00 PM "Submitting a note to the Cabinet" - the public at Hostages Square writes notes to be delivered to the Chief of Staff and Prime Minister
5:00-6:00 PM Protest vigils nationwide
6:30 PM Gathering at Savidor Central Station
7:00 PM Massive march led by hostage families to Hostages Square
8:00 PM Mass rally at Hostages Square
Huge Israeli flag with pictures of the hostages unfurled outside the American embassy in Tel Aviv ahead of day of protests