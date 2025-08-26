Police Report: Jerusalem resident arrested on suspicion of spraying graffiti in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the Old City

Israeli police received a report of a suspicious individual entering the Old City of Jerusalem, who they found near the Church of the Holy Sepulchre with a spray paint bottle.

During searches at the site, officers discovered graffiti inside the church reading, “There is a Holocaust in Gaza.” Officers arrested the suspect, a 27-year-old Jerusalem resident, and transferred him to the station for further questioning.

According to police investigation, the same suspect sprayed similar graffiti on the Western Wall and several other locations just two weeks ago. He was arrested by police at the time and later released by the court under restrictive conditions.

Today, following his arrest, the suspect will be brought to court, where police will request to extend his detention. The investigation is ongoing.