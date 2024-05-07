Protests disrupt humanitarian aid to Gaza; Israeli authorities intervene

Dozens of protesters clashed with authorities overnight as they attempted to block humanitarian aid trucks destined for the Gaza Strip along several key routes in Israel.

The incidents occurred in the areas of the Ma'ale Adumim Jerusalem road and the Letron intersection area.

According to reports, some protesters not only obstructed the passage of aid trucks but also caused damage to vehicles and their contents. In response, Israeli police and security forces were deployed to remove the blockades, restore order, and allow the trucks to proceed.

During the operations to clear the roads, authorities detained and arrested six individuals suspected of involvement in blocking traffic lanes and damaging vehicles. The arrests were made as part of efforts to enforce public order and ensure the safe passage of humanitarian aid.

Despite these measures, the blockade of aid trucks to Hamas-controlled Gaza persisted. Currently, aid trucks have been halted near the Letron junction on Highway 1, following earlier blockades at the Ma'ale Adumim junction, Mitzpe Jericho, and the French Hill.

"We will continue to block throughout the night the aid that comes as a gift straight into the hands of the terrorist organization Hamas while our abductees groan in captivity," asserted a spokesperson for the protesting group. "No aid will pass until the last of the abductees returns."