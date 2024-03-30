Demonstrations flared across Israel on Saturday evening as families of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza demanded urgent action from the government to secure their release.

In Tel Aviv, clashes erupted between protesters and police as tensions escalated during a rally declared illegal by authorities.

Police Commander Menashe Mansour declared the rally on Begin Street in Tel Aviv unauthorized, urging protesters to disperse.

Unlike previous weeks, such a declaration came earlier in the demonstrations, sparking a series of skirmishes between demonstrators and law enforcement.

Despite police efforts to extinguish bonfires lit by protesters, new ones emerged, symbolizing the families' ongoing struggle. Holding torches, demonstrators, including relatives of hostages, voiced their frustrations and demands for immediate action.

Raz Ben-Ami, a former hostage, appealed to the government to negotiate a deal with Hamas, emphasizing the dire conditions faced by the captives. "They won't last there, no one can survive what they go through," Ben-Ami stated.

Shira Albag, mother of hostage Liri Albag, condemned the government's inaction and called for unity in demanding the safe return of the hostages. "The people of Israel won't forget or forgive anyone who prevents a deal that would bring them back to us," she asserted.

Similar protests unfolded in Jerusalem, Beersheba, and other cities, with demonstrators blocking roads and calling for immediate action.

In Jerusalem, protesters rallied outside the President's Residence, expressing their frustration with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of the situation.

Freed hostage Aviva Siegel delivered a powerful message, urging the government to prioritize negotiations and end the hostages' suffering. "Stop treating hostage negotiations as if they are a children's game," Siegel demanded.

The protests come amidst heightened tensions and frustration among the families of hostages, who have been waiting for their loved ones' release for months. With emotions running high, the demand for government action to secure the hostages' freedom grows louder.