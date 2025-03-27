Protests in Gaza: Hamas avoids direct repression but acts to thwart

Faced with the increasing protests in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday and Wednesday, Hamas has employing a range of tactics to contain what an Israeli official called "the most significant protests since the start of the war."

The terrorist group, visibly concerned, has so far avoided directly suppressing the protesters, fearing that a violent response could amplify rebellion. According to local sources, Hamas is instead using indirect methods to quell the unrest.

Among these strategies is the coordination with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad to launch rockets from areas where protests are scheduled, hoping to provoke Israeli strikes that would disperse the gatherings. Hamas is also mobilizing its "security agents" to intimidate protesters, seeking the support of influential clan leaders to delegitimize the movement and redirect popular anger against Israel.

Tension has escalated at Amal Hospital, where a physical confrontation erupted between the management of the institution and members of Hamas, the latter threatening retaliation against those who try to sideline them.

The protests, which are affecting several traditional strongholds of the movement such as Shejaiya, Jabaliya and Khan Yunis, express exasperation at the surge in prices, water shortages, and the absence of essential services. The protesters also denounce the Qatari Al-Jazeera channel, which is accused of not covering their gatherings and actively supporting Hamas. This challenge represents an unprecedented challenge to the authority of the terrorist group, whose crisis management is now openly questioned by a part of the Gazan population.