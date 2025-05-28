Protests mark 600 days to war as 58 hostages still held in Gaza

Protests organized by families of hostages and activist groups marked 600 days since the October 7 attack hurled Israel into a multi-front war, with 58 captives still held in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

Former captives, along with many other citizens and activists, planned numerous demonstrations throughout the country calling for the return of the abductees. The protests began at 6:29 am, with a press conference expected at 11:00 am.

Speakers are to include Anat Angerst, the mother of Matan Angerst; Leah Goldin, the mother of Hadar Goldin, who was killed and whose body has been held since the 2014 Gaza war; captivity survivor Arbel Yehud; Luis Har, who was brought back in a daring IDF operation last year; Yochved Lifshtits, survivor of Gazan captivity; and Ofri Bibas, the sister of Yarden Bibas, who was returned in a hostage deal after his family was murdered in Gaza by terrorists.

In Jerusalem, at 7:45 pm a march will begin towards the house of Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, the government-appointed official in charge of negotiations for the return of captives. On Tuesday, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum called for his resignation in a protest after 100 days have passed with no captives released. In their statement, they wrote: "Not only that not even one captive has been released thanks to the negotiation team you lead, but it even seems that you are leading major efforts to sabotage any agreement that might return all the captives and stop the war."

In Tel Aviv, several marches will take place during the day, with a march to set off at 3:30 pm from Reichman University, and arrive at 6:30 pm at Arlozorov train station in Tel Aviv. A central rally will be held at 8:00 pm at Hostages Square.