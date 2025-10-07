Qatar: All parties agree to Trump's plan, the obstacles now lie in implementation

Indirect talks between Israeli and Hamas officials resumed on Tuesday in Egypt’s resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh. The two delegations began the indirect negotiations on Monday on U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to halt the war in Gaza.

Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said that "Many details of the Trump plan still need to be agreed upon. All parties have agreed to President Trump's plan, and the obstacles now lie in its implementation."

"It is not possible at this time to speak of optimism or pessimism regarding the results of the ceasefire negotiations in Gaza," he added.

An unnamed Egyptian official was quoted in U.S. media as saying that the parties have agreed on most of the first-phase terms, which include the release of hostages and establishing a ceasefire.