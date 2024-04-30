Qatar broke commitment to remove Hamas officials from Doha - report

Negotiations aimed at securing the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza have hit a roadblock as Qatar allegedly failed to fulfill its commitments in the process.

According to Israel Hayom, Qatar was expected to take significant steps, including expelling Hamas leaders from Doha and freezing their bank accounts, if progress was not made towards a prisoner swap deal.

However, Qatar did not follow through on these commitments, leaving Israeli and American officials puzzled.

The agreement between Qatar and U.S. representatives was seen as a crucial step in pressuring Hamas to accept the Egyptian proposal for a hostage deal and ceasefire.

Despite the initial agreement, Qatar did not provide explanations for its failure to uphold its commitments when questioned by U.S. sources.

Criticism has emerged regarding Qatar's handling of the negotiations, especially as an adviser to Qatar's Prime Minister recently blamed both Israel and Hamas for the failure to reach an agreement.

Gouvernement du Qatar

This criticism has raised concerns among Israeli and American officials, who believe Qatar's actions, or lack thereof, could have impeded progress toward a resolution.

In the midst of these developments, U.S. President Joe Biden engaged in discussions with Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar on Monday.

During their conversation, Biden emphasized the urgency of securing the release of hostages held by Hamas, stressing that this was the primary obstacle to achieving an immediate ceasefire and providing relief to the people of Gaza.